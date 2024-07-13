BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.56 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.20 or 1.00015316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400073 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

