Bittensor Price Reaches $256.41 (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $256.41 or 0.00436131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $37.60 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,068,867 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,061,478. The last known price of Bittensor is 243.36145815 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $31,508,082.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

