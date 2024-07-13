BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after buying an additional 307,516 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.36 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.