BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

