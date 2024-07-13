BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

