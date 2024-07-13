Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,986. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

