BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 29,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,194. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.