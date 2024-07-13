Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $688,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

