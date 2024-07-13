Boralex Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.56.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.16. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

