Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Bosideng International stock remained flat at $24.89 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Bosideng International has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

