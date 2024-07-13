BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
BPER Banca Stock Performance
BPER Banca stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. BPER Banca has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50.
BPER Banca Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BPER Banca
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.