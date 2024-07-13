Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 65.1% in June

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 574,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,648. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

