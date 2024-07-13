Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $462,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,650 shares of company stock worth $2,835,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Braze by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

