Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brera Price Performance
NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
About Brera
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brera
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.