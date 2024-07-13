Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

