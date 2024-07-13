Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 16,677,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,541,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

