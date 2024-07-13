Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Price Target at C$11.83

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.50.
Several analysts recently commented on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$8.96 on Monday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
