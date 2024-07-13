Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT at $3.37

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 138.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $8,994,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $582.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
