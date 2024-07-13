Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $15.58

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $746.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

