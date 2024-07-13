Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $312.22

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $856,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $856,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $321.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.04 and a 200 day moving average of $249.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

