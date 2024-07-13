Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,870,000 after buying an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 322,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 58,701 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.