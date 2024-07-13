Brokers Offer Predictions for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst S. Sakhrani now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.