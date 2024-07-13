Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 348 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 8,166,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

