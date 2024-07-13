Brooklyn Investment Group Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 238,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. 3,541,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

