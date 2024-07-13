Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 78 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. 1,326,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average is $212.76.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

