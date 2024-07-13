Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bruker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Stock Up 1.6 %

BRKR opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.