BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in June

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.
BT Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 87,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,882. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
BT Group Company Profile
