BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in June

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 87,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,882. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

