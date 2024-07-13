Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,288,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 22,349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDWBF remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

