Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.67. 1,098,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,753. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.