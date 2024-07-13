CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 309.4% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CalciMedica Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 22,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALC

Insider Activity at CalciMedica

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,305.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CalciMedica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.