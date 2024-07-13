Calculus VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2.77 (LON:CLC)

Calculus VCT (LON:CLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Calculus VCT Stock Performance

LON:CLC opened at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.47. Calculus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The company has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About Calculus VCT

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

