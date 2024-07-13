Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

