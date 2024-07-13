Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Shares Up 3.8%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 3,325 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

