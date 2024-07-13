Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

