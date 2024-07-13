Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $210.10

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$210.10 and last traded at C$210.10, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$215.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$228.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$246.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

