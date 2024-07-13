Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $210.10

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$210.10 and last traded at C$210.10, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$215.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$228.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$246.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

About Canadian Tire

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

