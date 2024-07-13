Canadian Utilities Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.43.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

