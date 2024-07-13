Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cannae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1,616.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 103,775.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Stock Up 1.9 %

CNNE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 425,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,326. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.