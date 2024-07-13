Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Canoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOEVW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 103,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,655. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

