Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,049 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $302.27. 1,244,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -451.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

