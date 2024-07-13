Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $22.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,085.26. 1,053,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $930.22. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

