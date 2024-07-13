Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TM traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.59. 218,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,881. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average is $218.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $158.16 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

