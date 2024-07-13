Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,645,739 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,402,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 263.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 111,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 6,584,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,238. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

