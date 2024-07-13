Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $724,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The company has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

