Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $1.75 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,888,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

