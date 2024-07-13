Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 238.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 1,271,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 265,093 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,876 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,027.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 7,837,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,974. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

