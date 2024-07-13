Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $880,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TKC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

