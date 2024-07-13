Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after buying an additional 821,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after buying an additional 1,431,671 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,342. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

