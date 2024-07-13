Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 10,129 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.