CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 154.4% in June

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,200 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the June 15th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,458.0 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.52 during trading on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
