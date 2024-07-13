CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 154.4% in June

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,200 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the June 15th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,458.0 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.52 during trading on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

