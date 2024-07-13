Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after purchasing an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $94.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

