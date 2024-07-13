Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $105.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CAH opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.